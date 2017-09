Feb 24 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 33.72 percent y/y at 3.86 billion yuan ($633.8 million)

* Says profit up due to lower material costs, expanding sales network and higher profit margin

