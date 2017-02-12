FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Israel's Shufersal considers purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
#Financials
February 12, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

Israel's Shufersal considers purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.

* New-Pharm operates 68 branches throughout Israel.

* Shufersal said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that its preliminary checks include examining antitrust regulations.

* New-Pharm is a subsidiary of Hamashbir 365 Holdings .

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

