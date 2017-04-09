FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
#Financials
April 9, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 4 months ago

Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 9 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.

* New-Pharm operates 67 branches throughout Israel.

* The deal is subject to anti-trust approval within three months, Shufersal said in a statement.

* In February, Shufersal, which is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp, said it was considering buying New-Pharm.

* ($1 = 3.6500 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

