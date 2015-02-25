Israel supermarket Shufersal posts Q4 profit fall

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter earnings at Shufersal fell to 42 million shekels ($10.69 million) from 78 million a year earlier but marked a rebound from two successive quarterly losses for Israel’s largest supermarket chain.

Revenue fell 4.3 percent to 2.8 billion shekels from a year earlier due to the price cuts, with same-store sales down 4 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The company has closed inefficient branches and cut costs as part of a new strategic plan, it said.

Israelis have protested in recent months over high living costs, with much focus placed on the relatively high price of food.

With a general election just weeks away, the government has threatened to widen price controls and ease import taxes to increase competition, prompting retailers such as Shufersal to lower prices and offer less expensive own-brand items.

“We are confident that the actions taken in the past year ... will lead the company to growth, to preserving its leading position in the retail market in Israel and a return to adequate profitability,” the company said in a statement.