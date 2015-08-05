FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal swings to Q2 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal swings to Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Shufersal, swung to a second-quarter profit after changing strategy and lowering consumer prices, the company said on Wednesday.

Its profit was 16 million shekels ($4.2 million) versus a loss of 157 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 2.8 billion shekels from 3 billion.

Aside from lowering prices, the company said it had also been implementing an efficiency plan and was promoting its own private brand.

Same store sales fell 7.4 percent.

Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.

$1 = 3.8035 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely

