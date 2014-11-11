Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal slides to quarterly loss

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, posted its second straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, even as it presses ahead with a cost-cutting plan that it hopes will offset a popular push for lower prices.

Israelis have protested in their tens of thousands in recent months over high living costs, demonstrating in particular against the high price of food. The government has threatened to widen price controls and ease import taxes to increase competition, prompting retailers like Shufersal to drop prices and expand cheaper offerings under their own label.

Formerly known as Super-Sol, the company posted a quarterly loss of 24 million shekels ($6.3 million), compared with a 34 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Shufersal, controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp, launched a strategic plan earlier in the year that includes closing inefficient branches and cutting costs.

“Completion in the coming quarters of all the steps detailed in the business plan will bring the company back to growth and renewal and gradually to desired operating profit levels,” Shufersal said on Tuesday.

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to 2.98 billion shekels due to the price cuts, with same-store sales down 3.5 percent.