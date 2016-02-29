Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit nearly doubles

JERUSALEM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a near doubling of quarterly profit boosted by growth of its own private brand and efficiency measures after a change of strategy.

Shufersal on Monday said it earned 77 million shekels ($20 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 42 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to 2.92 billion shekels.

The company said it has been implementing an efficiency plan including reducing expenses, improving its terms vis-à-vis suppliers and promoting its private label.

Same store sales rose 6.4 percent.

Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.