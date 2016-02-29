FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit nearly doubles
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 29, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a near doubling of quarterly profit boosted by growth of its own private brand and efficiency measures after a change of strategy.

Shufersal on Monday said it earned 77 million shekels ($20 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 42 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to 2.92 billion shekels.

The company said it has been implementing an efficiency plan including reducing expenses, improving its terms vis-à-vis suppliers and promoting its private label.

Same store sales rose 6.4 percent.

Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.

$1 = 3.9063 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.