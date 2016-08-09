FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q2 profit nearly quadruples
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q2 profit nearly quadruples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday its profit nearly quadrupled in the second quarter, though results for the period were boosted by the fortuitous timing of a Jewish holiday.

* The company posted net profit of 62 million shekels ($16 million), up from 16 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.4 percent to 3.1 billion shekels.

* Quarterly sales benefited from strong consumer spending for the Passover holiday, which fell in late April, when in 2015 it was celebrated a few weeks earlier.

* Shufersal said it has also seen growth coming from online sales, its own private brand, a new logistics center and by streamlining its real estate.

* Same store sales in the quarter rose 14.2 percent, although they were up 7.9 percent excluding the impact of Passover.

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp.

* ($1 = 3.8205 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

