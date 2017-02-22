FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 6 months ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the fourth quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.

* The company posted net profit of 96 million shekels ($25.9 million), up from 77 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1.9 percent to 2.87 billion shekels.

* The company said it will pay a dividend of 160 million shekels.

* The company also said its board of directors approved entering negotiations to buy drug store chain New-Pharm Drugstores from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.

* Same store sales in the quarter dropped 2.4 percent.

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp. ($1 = 3.7038 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.