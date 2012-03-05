FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Shuffle Master 1st qtr beats Street; shares up
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Shuffle Master 1st qtr beats Street; shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.11

* Q1 rev up 28 pct to $56.1 mln vs est $51.1 mln

* To buy Ongame Network for 19.5 mln euro

* Shares up 4 pct

March 5 (Reuters) - Casino-games maker Shuffle Master Inc’s quarterly results trumped Wall Street estimates, as revenue from its electronic gaming machines doubled.

The company also said it agreed to buy online poker company Ongame Network Ltd from bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc for 19.5 million euro in cash.

Shuffle Master said it may also pay up to 10 million euro in cash within five years of closing, contingent upon the commencement of legalized, real-money online poker in the United States.

The company expects to fund the deal with cash on hand or availability on its existing senior secured revolving credit facility.

First-quarter net income rose to $7.6 million, or 14 cents a share, from $4.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $56.1 million. Revenue from electronic gaming machines grew 104 percent to $14.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $51.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have doubled in value since August 2011, were up 4 percent at $15.10 after the bell. They closed at $14.57 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.