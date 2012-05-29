Shui On Land says to spin off China Xintiandi in HK

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd said it has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong stock exchange for a separate listing of its premier commercial property unit China Xintiandi Co Ltd.

In a bourse filing late on Monday, Shui On said a listing would help China Xintiandi raise capital to fund acquisitions and investments in Chinese commercial properties as it expands its portfolio. It gave no details on size of the offering.

China Xintiandi will focus on managing, designing, leasing, marketing and redeveloping premium retail, office, entertainment and hotel properties in urban areas in China.

Shui On said earlier this month that it had no plans to acquire new sites any time soon as it expected no major relaxation in government efforts to curb real estate speculation until 2013.

Beijing is still talking tough on keeping property prices in check, and 2012 is likely to be a crunch year in the property development industry as a funding crisis for mainland Chinese developers is intensifying. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)