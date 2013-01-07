Developer Shui On Land expects significant drop in 2012 profit

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed property developer Shui On Land Ltd said on Monday it expects its full year 2012 profit to drop significantly due to fewer properties being delivered during the period.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the developer said it remains positive on the long-term prospects for the market, while lock-in sales brought forward to 2013 would be about 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion). It gave no further details.

For statement clicks here ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)