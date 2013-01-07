FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer Shui On Land expects significant drop in 2012 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

Developer Shui On Land expects significant drop in 2012 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed property developer Shui On Land Ltd said on Monday it expects its full year 2012 profit to drop significantly due to fewer properties being delivered during the period.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the developer said it remains positive on the long-term prospects for the market, while lock-in sales brought forward to 2013 would be about 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion). It gave no further details.

For statement clicks here ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.