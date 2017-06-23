HONG KONG, June 23 Stanley Ho, Macau gambling
king and one of Asia's richest men, has stepped down as chairman
of Hong Kong conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd, with
his daughter Pansy Ho taking over the position.
The elder Ho, 95, who founded Shun Tak - with business
spanning from property to transportation - and served the board
for 44 years, will take on the title of chairman emeritus, the
company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Friday.
Ho, who heads one of the world's most lucrative gaming
businesses through his flagship firm, SJM Holdings,
would also cease to be a director or officer at Shun Tak, the
company said.
The flamboyant tycoon is one of Hong Kong's best known
businessmen. Shielded from challengers by a four-decade monopoly
on gambling, Ho helped transform Macau from a sleepy peninsula
dotted with seedy, windowless gambling dens into the world's
biggest casino centre.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore, editing by David Evans)