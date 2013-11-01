FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shunfeng wins bid to acquire main China unit of Suntech
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Shunfeng wins bid to acquire main China unit of Suntech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd

* Says wins bid for acquisition, reorganisation of Wuxi Suntech, Suntech Power’s main China unit

* Shunfeng Photovoltaic says aggregate consideration for acquisition is 3 billion yuan ($493 million)

* Shunfeng says trading of its shares to resume on Nov 4

* Shunfeng says Jiangsu Shunfeng to guarantee the payment of $25 million by Wuxi Suntech to Wuxi Guolian, the investment arm of the local government

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.