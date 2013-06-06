HK's Shun Tak says to invest up to $66 mln in Jetstar

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Property-to-transportation conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would contribute up to $66 million for its one-third equity investment in Jetstar Hong Kong, a low-cost carrier being set up in the Asia Pacific region.

Qantas Airways Ltd said earlier that Hong Kong’s Shun Tak will join Qantas and China Eastern Airlines as investors in the new airline, taking a 33.3 percent share.

For the statement click here