Shutterfly shareholder supports sale of company at "fair" price
#Funds News
September 26, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Shutterfly shareholder supports sale of company at "fair" price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc shareholders Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC and Mario Cibelli said on Friday that they would support the potential sale of the online photo-sharing service provider.

Cibelli is the managing member of Marathon Partners and has a 5.29 percent stake in Shutterfly. Marathon Partners has a 5.27 percent stake in the company.

In a letter to the Shutterfly board, Cibelli said he would be willing to support the sale, but “only at a price that fairly compensates the shareholders for the upside they would forgo.”

Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to buy Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported on Monday.

The company’s shares closed at $49.77 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

