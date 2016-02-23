FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas H. Lee approached Shutterfly with buyout proposal-sources
February 23, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Thomas H. Lee approached Shutterfly with buyout proposal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP has approached U.S. digital imaging company Shuttefly Inc with a preliminary acquisition proposal, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Shutterfly disclosed earlier on Tuesday that it had received “communications” directed to its board from a private equity firm indicating an interest in acquiring the company, without disclosing the identity of the buyout firm.

The sources disclosed the identity of Shutterfly’s suitor on condition of anonymity. Shutterfly did not respond to a request to comment on it, while a Thomas H. Lee spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


