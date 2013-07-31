FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Graduation, Mother's day memorabilia boost Shutterfly revenue
July 31, 2013 / 8:22 PM / in 4 years

Graduation, Mother's day memorabilia boost Shutterfly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc, an online photo-sharing service and personalized merchandise provider, reported higher quarterly revenue as more customers placed orders due to occasions such as Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and graduation.

The company’s net loss widened to $11.8 million or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter from $9.5 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $133.5 million.

Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from professionally bound photo books, greeting and stationery cards and other photo-based merchandise.

