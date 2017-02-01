FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Shutterfly posts drop in profit, says to reduce workforce
#Hot Stocks
February 1, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 7 months ago

Shutterfly posts drop in profit, says to reduce workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc reported a 30.6 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it would reduce its workforce by about 13 percent as part of its restructuring.

The company's net income fell to about $91 million, or $2.63 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $131.1 million, or $3.57 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a tax benefit.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $561.2 million.

The company's shares tumbled about 15 percent to $44 in trading after the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

