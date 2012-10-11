FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shutterstock prices IPO at $17 per share
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Shutterstock prices IPO at $17 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Online stock photography provider Shutterstock Inc priced its initial public offering of 4.5 million shares at $17 each, raising $76.5 million, the company said in a statement.

The pricing is above the company’s expected price range of between $13 and $15 per share.

The New York-based company owns a library of photographs and illustrations that customers can license and download through subscription deals.

Shutterstock, which plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SSTK,” will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

Shutterstock competes with other online providers of images such as iStockphoto, Fotolia and Dreamstime as well as more traditional stock content providers like Getty Images and Corbis Corp.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP agreed to acquire Getty Images for $3.3 billion in August.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies are lead underwriters for the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.