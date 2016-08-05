FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Anhui ARN takes 6 pct stake in German auto supplier SHW
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 5, 2016 / 2:54 PM / a year ago

China's Anhui ARN takes 6 pct stake in German auto supplier SHW

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Anhui ARN Group has taken a 6.06 percent stake in German automotive supplier SHW AG , according to a regulatory statement on Friday.

SHW, which has roots as a steelmaker going back to 1365, makes pumps and engine components for cars, trucks and wind power stations.

Anhui ARN Group will be the company's second largest shareholder behind Commerzbank which holds 10.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

SHW, which has a market capitalisation of 160 million euros ($177 million), has hired Berenberg as an adviser to look at options following Anhui ARN's investment, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Berenberg and SHW declined to comment.

SHW Group has four manufacturing sites in Germany and employs almost 1,300 workers. It generated sales of 463 million euros in 2015 and said it expects sales of more than 100 million euros in China by 2020.

Earlier this year Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP bought German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron and Chinese home appliances maker Midea made a bid for robotics maker Kuka.

$1 = 0.9050 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.