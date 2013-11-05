SHW shares placed at 39 eur apiece - source

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordwind Capital has placed its 58.3 percent stake in German car parts supplier SHW via a market placement at 39 euros per share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

The investor reaped 132.6 million euros ($179.2 million) in proceeds from the sale of 3.4 million shares via an accelerated book-building process.

SHW AG manufactures oil pumps, engine components and brake discs for the automotive industry.