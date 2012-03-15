FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Airlines Feb load factor rises from Jan
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 15, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Airlines Feb load factor rises from Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines
(SIA) filled 66.6 percent of the space available on
its planes for passengers and cargo in February, versus 65.5
percent reported in January but lower than 66.9 percent a year
ago.  	
    Passenger load factor rose to 76.1 percent from 75.1 percent
a year ago, while cargo load factor edged up to 61.9 percent
from 61.8 percent a year earlier, SIA said on Thursday.	
    Except for Asia and Africa, passenger load factor grew
across most regions, helped by demand for flights to and from
Singapore due to the Singapore Airshow in February, SIA said.	
    SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a fall of 3.2
percentage points in passenger load factor to 73.9 percent from
a year ago.	
    	
  Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*    	
                         Feb 2012   Jan 2012   Feb 2011   Change
 	
                                                             Y/Y
 	
 Overall load factor         66.6       65.5       66.9     -0.3
 	
 Passenger load factor**     76.1       77.0       75.1      1.0	
 Cargo load factor           61.9       58.5       61.8      0.1	
 Passengers carried**       1.354      1.468      1.271     +6.5
 	
     	
* load factor in percent    	
** refers to SIA only, measured in million, percentage change	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.