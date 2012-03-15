Singapore Airlines Feb load factor rises from Jan

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 66.6 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in February, versus 65.5 percent reported in January but lower than 66.9 percent a year ago. Passenger load factor rose to 76.1 percent from 75.1 percent a year ago, while cargo load factor edged up to 61.9 percent from 61.8 percent a year earlier, SIA said on Thursday. Except for Asia and Africa, passenger load factor grew across most regions, helped by demand for flights to and from Singapore due to the Singapore Airshow in February, SIA said. SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a fall of 3.2 percentage points in passenger load factor to 73.9 percent from a year ago. Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage* Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011 Change Y/Y Overall load factor 66.6 65.5 66.9 -0.3 Passenger load factor** 76.1 77.0 75.1 1.0 Cargo load factor 61.9 58.5 61.8 0.1 Passengers carried** 1.354 1.468 1.271 +6.5 * load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in million, percentage change (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)