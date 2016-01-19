Italy's SIA launches search for global coordinator for IPO -sources

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s payment processing group SIA has launched a beauty contest to select a global coordinator for its planned initial public offering, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

SIA, which designs and manages infrastructure and services for financial institutions, declined to comment.

The company’s shareholders include Italian state-sponsored investment fund FSI, infrastructure fund F2i, Orizzonte Sgr, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Mediolanum , Deutsche Bank and Banco Popolare . (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)