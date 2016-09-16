CORRECTED-Poste Italiane buys 14.85 pct of SIA for 278 mln euros

(corrects size of stake in headline and lead)

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane said on Friday it bought a 14.85 percent stake in Italian bank payment provider SIA from Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 278 million euros ($312 million).

The recently privatised post office already reaps part of its 31 billion euro annual revenues from payment services offered to families and companies and is seeking to expand this business.

In a statement, Poste Italiane said it acquired a 30 percent share in FSIA, a CDP investment vehicle which owns 49.5 percent of SIA.

"The acquisition of the SIA stake is coherent with (the company) priorities and accelerates our growth in the sector of digital payment and transaction..." said Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio.

SIA is a leading provider of bank payments, with a revenue of 449 million euros in 2015.

Infrastructure fund F2i, which has CDP among its shareholders, owns another 17 percent and various Italian banks hold minority stakes. ($1 = 0.8897 euros)