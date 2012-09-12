FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Air inks $400 mln in-flight entertainment deal
September 12, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Air inks $400 mln in-flight entertainment deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) has signed an agreement worth nearly $400 million to equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other carriers.

Under the agreement, Panasonic Avionics will equip over 40 SIA planes on order with a system that can provide broadband internet and global live television in the Airbus A350s and the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the Singapore flag carrier said on Wednesday.

Panasonic Avionics, which is based in the United States, is part of Japan’s Panasonic. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

