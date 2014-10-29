UPDATE 1-Siam Cement Q3 profit down 20 pct, upbeat on Q4 outlook

* Aims to invest 40-50 bln baht in 2015

* Improved petrochemical margins to boost Q4 net profit

* Domestic cement demand seen up at least 5 pct in 2015 (Adds details on capex, comments on outlook)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand’s largest industrial conglomerate, forecast on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit would rise from the third quarter as petrochemical strength offsets weakness in construction materials.

The company reported that third quarter net profit fell 20 percent from a year earlier, as a lack of new infrastructure projects in the country weighed on its construction materials business.

Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy is struggling to gain traction after months of political unrest that led to a military coup in May. The economy grew only modestly in the second quarter of 2014 and shrank in the first quarter.

Siam Cement Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters that improved profit margins in petrochemicals would help the company boost profits in the October-December quarter.

“Although we expect an inventory loss of about 500-700 million baht in the fourth quarter, our profit should be higher from the third quarter,” he said.

He said the price of its core product - high density polyethylene - is expected to stay at more than $700 a tonne above the price of feedstock naphtha, compared with $691 in the third quarter. The uptrend should continue until 2017, Kan said.

Siam Cement posted net profit of 7.85 billion baht ($241.7 million) for July-September, above the 7.05 billion baht average forecast of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The company, Southeast Asia’s second-biggest cement producer, plans to invest about 40-50 billion baht ($1.23-1.54 billion) in 2015, mostly to expand its cement business and to pay for acquisitions.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Crown Property Bureau, the investment arm of the Thai monarchy, is building cement plants in Indonesia and Cambodia, which are due to begin operations in the middle of next year.

Cement plants under construction in Myanmar and Laos are expected to be completed in 2016.

Under a 2015-2019 plan, Siam Cement is to invest about 200-250 billion baht. It wants to increase the size of its assets in Southeast Asia to more than 20 percent of the total, from 17 percent now.

The company has spent 32.4 billion baht so far this year, mostly for cement and building materials businesses, which accounted for 39 percent of third-quarter profits.

Kan said he expected zero growth in domestic cement demand in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier, after a drop of 3 percent in the third quarter.

Kan said he expected cement demand to rise at least 5 percent next year. He predicted a pickup starting in the second quarter would become a strong recovery in the second half after the government starts several infrastructure projects.

Profit from petrochemicals, which made up 53 percent of total, rose 10 percent in third quarter, while profit from cement and building materials dropped 43 percent on the year. ($1=32.46 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Neil Fullick)