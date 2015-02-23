FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam City Cement says Holcim to divest stake
February 23, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Siam City Cement says Holcim to divest stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Siam City Cement PCL (SCCC) , Thailand’s second-largest cement maker, said on Monday Swiss company Holcim has decided to sell its 27.5 percent stake in the company.

SCCC said in a statement Thai Roc-Cem Ltd, Holcim’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, will sell 63.29 million shares of SCCC, but Holcim gave no details about the divestment or when the sale would be finalised.

Based on Monday’s closing price of SCCC shares at 434 baht, the stake is valued at about 27.5 billion baht ($843 million), according to Reuters calculations.

SCCC is controlled by Thailand’s Ratanarak family.

($1 = 32.60 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
