BRIEF-Siam Commercial Bank says 2014 loan growth to be below industry
November 3, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Siam Commercial Bank says 2014 loan growth to be below industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* Says expects 2014 loan growth to be below the banking industry’s average 3-4 percent loan growth, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters

* Says the banking industry’s loans grew around 1.8-2 percent in the first nine months of this year; the bank earlier forecast the sector’s loan growth at 5-6 percent

* Says aims to maintain its non-performing loans at 2.1 percent of total lending at the end of this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

