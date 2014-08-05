FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam Commercial Bank sees 2014 home loan growth of 7 pct
August 5, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank sees 2014 home loan growth of 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Cank Pcl , Thailand’s third-largest lender, said on Tuesday it expected 2014 housing loans to grow 7 percent on the year on expectations that economic recovery would spur demand in the second half of the year.

The bank aimed to focus on giving loans to condominium buyers, in view of the relatively low level of bad debt, Pikun Srimahunt, first executive vice president, told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
