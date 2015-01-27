FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Commercial Bank aims 5-7 pct loan growth this year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Siam Commercial Bank aims 5-7 pct loan growth this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank PCL , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it aimed for a loan growth of 5-7 percent this year, up from 2.4 percent last year, due mainly to improving economic outlook.

The bank’s 2015 target will be in line with the estimated growth of the overall banking sector, helped by corporate demand for working capital and the government’s investments in infrastructure projects, Siam’s senior executive vice president, Arthid Nanthawithaya, told a news conference.

The forecast was based on the assumption that the country’s gross domestic product will rise 3.0-3.5 percent in 2015, he said, adding the bank targeted gross non-performing loan at 2.11-2.3 percent of total lending this year, versus 2.11 percent at the end of 2014.

The sector’s loans grew about 4.0-4.5 percent in 2014.

Siam Commercial Bank, 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of the royal family’s Crown Property Bureau, planned to tap more small and medium-sized clients to boost loan growth this year, President Kannikar Chalitaporn said. ($1 = 32.55 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.