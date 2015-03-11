BRIEF-Thailand's Siam Commecial Bank to cut lending, deposit rates by 20 bps

March 11 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* Says to cut its key lending and deposit rates by 20 basis points (bps) after the central bank cut its benchmark one-day repurchase rate by 25 bps, Arthid Nanthawithaya, senior executive vice-president, told Reuters

* The cut, which will be effective on Thursday, will be the bank’s first reduction in 15 momths

* Says minimum lending rate (MLR) will be reduced to 6.55 percent but its deposit rate for saving accounts is unchanged at 0.50 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)