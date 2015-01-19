FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 4.1 pct, below forecast
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 4.1 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier due mainly to falling interest costs and lower loan-loss provisions.

The bank reported October-December net profit of 12.23 billion baht ($375.5 million), down 7.7 percent from the previous quarter, it said in statement.

It reported 2014 net profit of 53.34 billion baht, compared with Thomson Reuters StarMine’s Smart Estimate of 54 billion baht.

$1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.