a year ago
Thai Siam Commercial Bank aims for 2016 loan growth of 4 pct
August 29, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank aims for 2016 loan growth of 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, expects its 2016 lending to rise 4 percent, which should help boost revenue and profit to be slightly higher than last year, chief executive Arthid Nanthawithaya said on Monday.

The forecast is based on assumption that the country's economy will grow 3 percent this year, and loan demand is mainly driven by business sector, Arthid told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
