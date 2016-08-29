UPDATE 1-Thai Siam Commercial Bank targets 4 pct loan growth this year

(Adds details)

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, expects a 4 percent growth in its lending this year, which should help boost revenue and profit to be slightly higher than last year, its chief executive said on Monday.

The forecast is based on assumption that the country's economy will grow 3 percent this year, and loan demand is mainly driven by business sector, Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya told reporters.

In the first half of the year, the bank made a net profit of 23 billion baht ($664.6 million), down 11 percent on year, but its operating profit rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier with loan growth of 1.5 percent.

The bank would focus more on Chinese investors who are keen to invest in Thailand. It aims to provide one-year bridge loans of 5 billion baht to Chinese customers for buying land in three industrial estates in Thailand over the next three years, Arthid said.

The industrial estates included those belong to WHA Corp , Rojana Industrial Park and Amata Corp .

So far, the bank has provided loans of 15 billion baht to Chinese investors for doing businesses in Thailand, he said. ($1 = 34.6100 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)