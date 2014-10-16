FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Commercial Bank Q3 net profit up 4.2 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Siam Commercial Bank Q3 net profit up 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its third quarter net profit rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, fuelled chiefly by higher fee income, falling costs and and a lower provision.

The bank posted July-September net profit of 13.25 billion baht ($408 million), slightly lower than the 13.4 billion baht average forecast of nine analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 12.7 billion baht a year earlier.

SCB, which is 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family, aimed for loan growth of 5 percent this year and continues to focus on cutting funding costs amid weak lending demand in a slowing economy.

Loans grew 2.7 percent in the third quarter, while non-performing loans (NPLs) were 2.11 percent of total loans, up from 2.08 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. ($1=32.5000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.