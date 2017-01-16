FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai SCB, China Minsheng to lend $210 mln to Canadian Solar
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 9 months

Thai SCB, China Minsheng to lend $210 mln to Canadian Solar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc’s new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.

The plant, located at Rojana Industrial Park in the eastern province of Chonburi, will facilitate exports to North America and in the region, while helping create local employment in Thailand, Shawn Qu, President & CEO of Canadian Solar, said in the statement.

SCB, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, has so far lent about 15 billion baht ($423.37 million) to Chinese investors and plans to double that amount in three years, the bank said. ($1 = 35.43 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.