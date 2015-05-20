FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam Commercial Bank to cut key lending rates by 10 to 30 bps
May 20, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank to cut key lending rates by 10 to 30 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s third largest lender by assets, Siam Commercial Bank PCL, said it would cut key lending rates by 10 to 30 basis points (bps) on Thursday, after a policy rate cut by the Bank of Thailand in April, aimed at stimulating the economy.

The bank’s minimum lending rate (MLR) will be cut 10 bps to 6.525 percent and the minimum retail rate (MRR) will be cut by 30 bps to 7.82 percent, Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya told reporters.

Siam Commercial Bank is the second bank to announce the rate cut after fourth-ranked Kasikornbank said it would cut lending rates by 13 to 25 bps on Thursday.

Other Thai banks are expected to follow suit, analysts said.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

