FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thai lender SCB doubles technology investment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Thai lender SCB doubles technology investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank's (SCB) investment in technology this year will be more than double last year's as a percentage of profit as Thailand's third-largest lender by assets steps up its transformation programme.

The bank raised its technology investment budget to 15 percent of profit, equating to about 6.5 billion baht ($186 million), against 6-7 percent last year, Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya told reporters on Friday.

The money is mostly being spent on big data, staff and mobile banking, he said, adding that he wants the SCB to be "the most admired" bank in Thailand.

SCB's transformation plan aims to strengthen the bank's competitiveness and boost long-term growth in wealth management, branch networks, retail product development and technology.

The programme, which the bank expects to complete in two to three years, is in addition to its investment in Ripple, a U.S. start-up that uses the blockchain technology that underpins digital currency bitcoin.

SCB said it participated in Ripple's Series B fundraising round last month, in which the company raised $55 million from investors. ($1 = 34.9200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.