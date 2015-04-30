Thai Siam Commercial Bank targets better performance despite weak economy-CEO

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said it aims to boost revenue and profit in 2015 by cautiously growing its loan book and earning higher fees on services, despite a recent rate cut by the central bank that could hurt its margins.

SCB, a leader in the mortgage and retail market, is maintaining its loan growth target of 5-7 percent this year, Chief executive officer Arthid Nanthawithaya told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday.

“Under the current economic situation, we need to manage risks and control costs. Our revenue will not only come from loan growth, but also from fee incomes,” Arthid said.

SCB has been more cautious about giving loans, especially in consumer sector due to rising household debt, and plans to maintain its market share and control quality of assets to cushion the impact from the country’s weak economy, he said.

A weaker-than-expected economy prompted the Bank of Thailand to cut its key policy rate on Wednesday, for a second straight time.

Arthid said the cut will affect the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which already fell to 3.19 percent in the first quarter from 3.22 percent at the end of 2014.

The weak economic conditions could lead to an increase in bad loan for the banking sector, but SCB planned to keep its non performing loans (NPLs) stable at the same level of 2.11 percent it had in the first quarter, he said.

“The economic outlook is quite bad. If it continues to be weak in the second quarter, there is chance for NPLs to rise,” he said.

SCB’s NPLs rose 7.2 percent in the first quarter to 43.2 billion baht, while its loans grew 4.3 percent on year.

The bank, 21.3 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family’s Crown Property Bureau, is the market leader in retail loans with a portfolio of 788 billion baht. ($24 billion)

In terms of market value, SCB is ranked the number one, followed by Kasikornbank and Bangkok Bank.