FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Siam Commercial Bank Q1 net profit flat, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank Q1 net profit flat, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a better than-expected 0.2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Monday as rising interest income and loan growth outweighed higher expenses.

SCB posted a net profit of 13.15 billion baht ($407 million)in the January-March quarter, higher than the 12.5 billion baht average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with a net profit of 13.13 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Loan disbursals grew 4.3 percent on year, while non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.13 percent of the total lending versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, SCB said in a statement. ($32.35 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.