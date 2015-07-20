FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam Commercial Bank Q2 net profit down 10.2 pct
July 20, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank Q2 net profit down 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand’s third largest lender by assets, reported a 10.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in loan loss provisions and higher bad debt in a slowing economy.

Net profit was 13.2 billion baht ($383.6 million) in the April-June quarter, down from 14.7 billion baht a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 12.8 billion baht for the second quarter.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.22 percent of total lending at the end of June, versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 34.4100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
