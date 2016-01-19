FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siam Commercial Bank 2015 net profit down 11.5 pct
January 19, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Siam Commercial Bank 2015 net profit down 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third largest lender by assets, reported a drop of 11.5 percent in 2015 net profit, the first yearly decline since 2009, hit by higher provisions and slow loan growth.

Net profit was 47.2 billion baht ($1.30 billion), in line with an average 47 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. Siam Commercial Bank had posted a record net profit of 53.3 billion baht in 2014.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 11.8 billion baht, it said in a statement. ($1 = 36.2600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

