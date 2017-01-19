Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7.8 pct, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as loans increased and provisions for bad loans fell.

Net profit was 12.7 billion baht ($359 million) in the quarter ending in December, above the average 11.94 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

In 2016, SCB's net profit of 47.6 billion baht was up 0.9 percent from 2015, largely in line with the average forecast of 47 billion baht profit from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's non-performing loans stood at 2.67 percent of total lending at the end of 2016, down from 2.89 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 35.37 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)