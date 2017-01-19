FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7.8 pct, beats forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7.8 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as loans increased and provisions for bad loans fell.

Net profit was 12.7 billion baht ($359 million) in the quarter ending in December, above the average 11.94 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

In 2016, SCB's net profit of 47.6 billion baht was up 0.9 percent from 2015, largely in line with the average forecast of 47 billion baht profit from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's non-performing loans stood at 2.67 percent of total lending at the end of 2016, down from 2.89 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 35.37 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.