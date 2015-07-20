UPDATE 1-Thailand's SCB Q2 net profit down 10 pct, bad debt rises

* Q2 net profit 13.2 bln baht vs forecast 12.8 bln baht

* Q2 loan grew 4.8 pct on year vs target of 5-7 pct

* Sees downside risk on loan growth if economy weaken (Adds details about loan growth)

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in loan loss provisions and higher bad debt.

Net profit was 13.2 billion baht ($383.6 million) in the April-June quarter, down from 14.7 billion baht a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 12.8 billion baht for the second quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.22 percent of total lending at the end of June, versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

SCB posted loan growth of 4.8 percent in the second quarter, which was lower than its full-year target of 5-7 percent due to lacklustre loan demand across the sector as a result of the slow pace of economic recovery, it said.

But the bank said it expected to achieve the low end of its guidance range with some downside risk if economic conditions deteriorate.

Second-quarter loan-loss provision jumped almost two-thirds to 5.13 billion baht to provide a cushion against further asset quality deterioration, the bank said.

Several Thai banks have cut loan growth targets this year due to slower-than expected economic growth and rising bad debt.

A spike in bad loans at Thailand’s banks is set to crimp earnings growth in the sector, the latest symptom of a household debt malaise that also threatens consumer spending in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.