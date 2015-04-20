UPDATE 1-Siam Commercial Bank's Q1 net profit flat, beats forecast

* SCB net profit 13.15 bln baht vs 12.5 bln forecast

* Loan loss provision up 12.3 pct, NPLs up

* Kasikornbank Q1 net profit up 3.87 on year (Adds loan-loss provisions, details)

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) reported a better-than-expected 0.2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Monday as rising interest income and loan growth outweighed higher expenses.

The country’s third-largest lender by assets increased its loan-loss provisions in the quarter due to rising bad debt. Many other Thai banks have also hiked provisions, pressured by a weak economy and high household debt, analysts said.

SCB posted net profit of 13.15 billion baht ($407 million) in the January-March quarter, higher than the 12.5 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. That compared with 13.13 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Lending grew 4.3 percent, while non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.13 percent of total lending versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier.

SCB set aside provisions of 3.6 billion baht in the first quarter, up 12.3 percent from a year earlier.

The bank, 21.3 percent owned by the investment arm of the Thai royal family’s Crown Property Bureau, has said it aims for loan growth of 5-7 percent this year.

SCB said its quarterly profit was weighed down by a 13.4 percent rise in non-interest expenses, mainly due to one-off expense related to a university’s deposit account.

Most Thai banks are likely to reports higher bad debt levels early this year while loan growth will be pressured by weak consumer confidence and delays in public investment, analysts said.

NPLs at fourth-ranked lender Kasikornbank rose slightly to 2.26 percent of total lending, versus 2.24 percent at the end of 2014, although its net profit rose 3.87 percent from a year earlier.

The country’s top two lender Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank are due to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.