7 months ago
Thai bank SCB to invest up to $1.1 bln in tech infrastructure over 3 years
January 24, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 7 months ago

Thai bank SCB to invest up to $1.1 bln in tech infrastructure over 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) will invest 30 billion baht to 40 billion baht ($852 million-$1.1 billion) in technology infrastructure over the next three years, the CEO of Thailand's third-largest lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In 2017, SCB will ramp up its digital banking services and platforms, focusing on Gen Y, mass affluent and SME clients," said President and CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya in the statement.

SCB also plans to expand its investments via its new subsidiary, Digital Ventures, which is expected to increase the bank's access to start-up know-how and new innovations.

The plan may include investments in Europe and the United States.

For 2017, SCB is targeting loan growth of about 4 to 6 percent, while keeping bad debt below 3 percent of total loans. Its target industries for loans growth include infrastructure projects, food and beverage, construction and trading. ($1 = 35.2000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

