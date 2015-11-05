Thai Siam Makro Q3 profit up 15.2 pct helped by store expansion

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thai cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pck on Thursday reported a 15.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit citing better margins and higher sales helped by store expansion.

A net profit of 1.25 billion baht ($35.14 million) for the July-September quarter was in line with the average 1.2 billion forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

Sales rose 10.5 percent as it opened five new stores in the quarter, it said in a statement. It had 88 Makro stores and five Siam Frozen shops at the end of the quarter.

Siam Makro is majority owned by CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.