Thailand's Siam Makro Q1 profit drops on weak margin
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Thailand's Siam Makro Q1 profit drops on weak margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai cash-and-carry chain Siam Makro Pcl said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell 18.5 percent from a year earlier due to a weak gross margin and sluggish domestic consumption.

Net profit was 1.25 billion baht ($35.49 million) for January-March, lower than the average 1.37 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue rose 7 percent from a year earlier due to opening of four stores, it said in a statement. At the end of March, the company had 95 Makro stores and seven Siam Frozen shops nationwide, it said.

Siam Makro plans to invest up to 9 billion baht this year to open stores at home and overseas, Chief Financial Officer Saowaluck Thitaphant said last month.

Siam Makro is 97 percent owned by CP All, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group.

$1 = 35.2200 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
