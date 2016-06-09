BRIEF-India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct - Industry Body

June 9 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:

* India’s May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body

* India’s May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body

* India’s May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body

* India’s May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body

* India’s May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body (Bengaluru newsroom)